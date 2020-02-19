Crime Stoppers: 2 requests to identify, 2 wanted for felonies

This week Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying two suspects in two cases and locating two people wanted for felonies. They are pictured from left to right.

Attempt to Identify 1

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a subject that broke into a business on the 2000 block of East Saginaw St in the City of Lansing. The incident occurred during the early morning hours of February 15, 2020. The subject stole multiple items from within the business along with a vehicle. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Attempt to Identify 2

On January 31, 2020, the Lansing Police Department responded to an armed robbery on the 6800 Block of South Cedar Street. Two subjects entered the business, one armed with a handgun, the other with a rifle. Police are trying to identify the subject armed with the rifle. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Wanted For Felonies

Michael Earl Baker

Baker is a 33-year-old man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds. Baker has a felony warrant for burglary out of Lansing.

Gilberto Guerrero Rodriguez

Rodriguez is a 41-year-old man, 5-foot-5 and 178 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Rodriguez has a felony warrant for invasion of privacy out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP