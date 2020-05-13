Crime Stoppers: 2 requests to identify

This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information identifying three persons. They are pictured from left to right:

Request to Identify 1 (left two photos)

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying two subjects that stole multiple items from a business in the south end of Lansing. The incident occurred on April 14 on the 300 block of Edgewood Boulevard. The subjects were driving a blue Chevrolet pickup truck. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Request to Identify 2 (right photo)

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a subject that committed a

robbery in the south end of Lansing. The incident occurred during the evening

hours of March 14, 2020 on the 5200 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue. The

subject is described as a white male in his 50s or early 60s and was driving a black

Chevrolet Impala. If you have any information regarding the identity of this

subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

