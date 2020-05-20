Crime Stoppers: 2 requests to identify

This week Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying suspects in two cases. They are pictured left to right above.

Attempt to Identify 1

The Michigan State University Police need help identifying three subjects that used stolen credit cards at two businesses in the south end of Lansing. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime

Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Attempt to Identify 2

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying four subjects that broke into a business on the 2500 block of South Cedar Street. The incident occurred during the early morning hours of May 6, 2020. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP