Crime Stoppers: 2 requests to identify people involved in burglary and larceny

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying two people involved in a larceny incident and one person involved in two separate burglaries.

First request to identify

The Lansing Police Department is asking for your help in finding any information on the two people that stole a wallet from a business in the south end of Lansing and then used the stolen credit cards at various locations. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Second request to identify

The Lansing Police Department is investigating two business burglaries that occurred

during the early morning hours of November 8.

The first incident occurred on the 1800 block of West Saginaw Street. A business on the 200 blocks of North Verlinden was broken into shortly after. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP (Call 517-483-7867.)

Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.