Crime Stoppers: 2 requests to identify people wanted for felonies, 1 request for information in camper theft

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — This week, Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in retrieving any information regarding a pop-up camper theft that occurred the morning of August 29 and finding two people wanted for felonies.

Police report during the early morning on August 29, a Coleman Pop-up camper was taken from a residence in the 800 block of Kendon Drive.

Surveillance video shows a white pickup truck taking the trailer.

The truck appears to have a white bed cover.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Crime Stoppers is also seeking your help finding 37-year-old James Foster. Foster is 5’10”, 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Mr. Foster has a felony warrant for child abuse out of the City of Lansing.

*** IN CUSTODY *** Crime Stoppers also needs your help locating 32-year-old Chuncey Martin, who is 5’9″, 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Martin has a felony warrant for a weapons offense out of the City of Lansing.

