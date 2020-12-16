Crime Stoppers: 2 requests to identify subjects in fraud, identity theft and homicide

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — This week, Crime Stoppers is seeking your help in finding three people wanted for fraud, identity theft and one person wanted homicide.

First case:

The Lansing Police Department is requesting assistance in the identification of subjects wanted for fraud and identity theft. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, contact: (517) 483-7867.

Second case: Floyd Elliott Kohn

Lansing Police are looking for a woman age 43, 5’11”, 190 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.

Floyd Kohn has a felony warrant for homicide out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

