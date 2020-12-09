Crime Stoppers: 2 requests to identify suspects in car jacking and shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week, crime stoppers is asking for your help in finding any information related to a car jacking and a shooting.

First case:

The Lansing Police Department is investigating a carjacking that occurred on the 6100 block of South Cedar Street.

The incident occurred during the evening hours of December 6th.

Police are trying to identify two suspects involved in the incident.

The first suspect is a white male possibly in his 30s or 40s, approximately 6’ and has a thin build. The second suspect is a black male, approximately 200 pounds and bald.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Second case:

During the evening hours of October 6th, the Lansing Police Department was dispatched to the 3600 block of Donald Street for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located 31-year-old David Kessler lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Mr. Kessler was transported to a local hospital and pronounced as deceased a short time later. If

you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

The following is a photo of David Kessler, the victim.

Call (517) 483-7867.