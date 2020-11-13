Crime Stoppers: 2 requests to identify suspects involved in murder, burglary

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Crime Stoppers this week needs your help seeking two individuals, one wanted for burglary, and one wanted for murder.

The first person wanted on a murder charge is suspected of killing a hunter, Chong Moua Yang. Yang was shot and killed while hunting in the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Rose Lake State Game Area Nov. 16, 2018.

The investigation is still ongoing and police are working to track down all leads and to provide the Yang family with closure.

Items suspected to be in Mr. Yang’s possessions before his death include a shotgun, backpack and traditional Hmong hunting knife. These items have not yet been recovered. As you go hunting this year, please take a second look around your surroundings as the items could’ve been discarded in the woods, ditch or less frequently traveled areas.

If you have info of this subject or incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

The Lansing Police Deparment’s second request for identification includes suspects involved in a burglarly that occurred in the early morning hours on Oct. 28. The unidentified subjects used a vehicle to force entry into the building.

If you have any information about the identity of these people, contact Crime Stoppers: 517-483-7867.

Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.