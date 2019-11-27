Crime Stoppers: 2 requests to identify suspects







This week Crime Stoppers is asking for information in two investigations. They are pictured from left to right:

Attempt to Identify 1

The Michigan State University Police Department is investigating the report of an indecent exposure and asking for your help to identify this truck and/or the person using this truck. The driver is described as a white male, mid-20s to early 30s, approximately 6’1” with a stocky build and round face. The truck is described as an older model, silver or light in color. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, vehicle, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Attempt to Identify 2

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying multiple subjects that robbed a Famous Taco delivery driver. The incident occurred on November 23rd, on the 3200 block of North Waverly at approximately 11:30 PM. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP





