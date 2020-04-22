Crime Stoppers: 2 requests to identify

This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information identifying three persons. They are pictured from left to right:

Request to Identify 1 (left two photos)

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a subject that was using stolen credit cards in the south end of Lansing. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Request to Identify 2 (right two photos)

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying two subjects that

committed check fraud. If you have any information regarding the identity of

these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP