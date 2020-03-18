Crime Stoppers: 2 wanted for felonies

This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information locating two persons wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

Wanted For Felonies

Nathan Johnson III

Johnson is a male, Age 39, 6’1”, 245 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing.

Lindsay Alyssa Field

Field is a female, Age 29, 4’10”, 145 pounds, auburn hair, green eyes. She has a felony warrant for absconder out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP





