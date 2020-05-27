Crime Stoppers: 2 wanted for felonies

This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information locating two persons wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:
Wanted For Felonies
Brian Keith Henry
Henry is a male, age 58, 6’02”, 214 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
Henry has a felony warrant for assault with intent to murder out of Lansing.
Jamesqucent Dorcono Gidron
Gidron is a male, age 51, 6’03”, 220 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
Gidron has a felony warrant for assault with intent to murder out of Lansing.
If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP