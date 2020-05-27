Crime Stoppers: 2 wanted for felonies

This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information locating two persons wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

Wanted For Felonies

Brian Keith Henry

Henry is a male, age 58, 6’02”, 214 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

Henry has a felony warrant for assault with intent to murder out of Lansing.

Jamesqucent Dorcono Gidron

Gidron is a male, age 51, 6’03”, 220 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

Gidron has a felony warrant for assault with intent to murder out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP