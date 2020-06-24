Crime Stoppers: 2 wanted for felonies

This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information locating two persons wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:
Wanted For Felonies
Deangelo Deshun King
King is a male, age 27, 5’7”, 200 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes.
King has a felony warrant for possession of narcotics out of Jackson and has a warrant for a parole violation out of Ingham County.
Jeanee Stierling Faulkner
Faulkner is a female, age 30, 5’2”, 160 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes.
Faulkner has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing.
If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP