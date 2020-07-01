Crime Stoppers: 2 wanted for felonies

This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information locating two persons wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

Wanted For Felonies

Daniel Joseph Dhaene

Dhaene is a male, Age 31, 5’7”, 145 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. He has a felony warrant for kidnapping out of Lansing.

Traci Ann Pettigrew

Pettigrew is a female, Age 39, 5’5”, 160 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes. She has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP