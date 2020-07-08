Crime Stoppers: 2 wanted for felonies

This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information locating two persons wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:
Wanted For Felonies
Zoe Christopher Lampley
Lampley is a male, Age 22, 6’3”, 232 pounds, blond hair, brown eyes. He has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing.
Demario Deshun Ross
Ross is a male, Age 42, 5’10”, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He has a felony warrant for robbery out of Lansing.
If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP