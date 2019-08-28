Crime Stoppers: 3 attempts to identify

This week Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying three suspects. They are pictured from upper left:

Attempt to Identify 1

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a subject that passed counterfeit currency at a Lansing business. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Attempt to Identify 2

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a subject that has been dubbed the “Pop Can Prowler”. This subject is entering unlocked garages and stealing pop cans. He has been operating in the southern and eastern side of Lansing and appears to be traveling by bicycle. If you have any information regarding the identity of the “Pop Can Prowler”, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Attempt to Identify 3

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a subject involved in an armed robbery. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of August 26th, 2019 on the 1700 block of West Willow Street. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP





