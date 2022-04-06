Jordan Nathaniel Bonds Courtesy: The Lansing Police Department

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Do you recognize these men? Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in providing information regarding the three cases below.

CASE ONE

The Lansing Police Department (LPD) is asking for any information that will lead to the arrest of 34-year-old Jordan Nathaniel Bonds. Bonds is 6 foot and weighs 245 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Bonds has a warrant for burglary out of Lansing.

Thomas Joseph Parkey Courtesy: The Lansing Police Department

CASE TWO

LPD is asking for any information that will lead to the arrest of 37-year-old Thomas Joseph Parkey. Parkey is 6-foot-5 and weighs around 250 pounds. Parkey has brown hair and brown eyes, with a warrant out for his arrest for receiving stolen property out of Lansing.

CASE THREE

Sebon William Jackson

Courtesy: The Lansing Poice Department

LPD needs information that will lead to the arrest of 39-year-old Sebon William Jackson. Jackson is 5-foot-9 and weighs around 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Jackson is wanted in connection to a weapons offense case out of Lansing.

If you have any information regarding any of the cases above, please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.