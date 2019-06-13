Crime Stoppers: 3 people wanted for felonies

Three people wanted for felonies are the subjects of this week’s Crime Stoppers.

WANTED FOR FELONIES (pictured from left to right):

Steven John Smith is a white male. He is 49 years old. He is 6’0″ and weighs 260 pounds. Smith has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a Felony Warrant for fraud out of Charlotte.

Kameron Kay File is a white female. She is 28 years old. She is 5’6″ and weighs about 185 pounds. File has black hair and blue eyes. She has a Felony Warrant for Assault out of Lansing.

Kamrin David Benson is a black male. He is 34 years old. He is 6’2″ and weighs about 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Benson has a Felony Warrant for Burglary out of Lansing.