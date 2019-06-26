Crime Stoppers: 3 people wanted for felonies

Three people wanted for felonies are the subjects of this week’s Crime Stoppers.

WANTED FOR FELONIES (pictured from left to right):

David Dewayne Rogers is a white male. He is 39 years old. He stands at 6’2″ and weighs 165 pounds. Rogers has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a Felony Warrant for aggravated assault out of Lansing.

Debra Lee Cantu is a white female. She is 49 years old. She stands at 5’3″ and weighs about 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Cantu has a Felony Warrant for assault out of Lansing.

Joshua Jaron Brown is a black male. He is 28 years old. He is 6’0″ and weighs about 173 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Brown has a Felony Warrant for assault out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these persons please call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. That’s 517-483-7867.