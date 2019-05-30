Crime Stoppers: 3 people wanted for felonies Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photos: LPD [ + - ] Video

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Three people wanted for felonies are the subjects of this week's Crime Stoppers.

WANTED FOR FELONIES (pictured from left to right):

Kennethy Eugene Emanuel Jr is a black male. He is 32 years old. He stands at 5'11" and weighs 160 pounds. Emanuel has black hair and brown eyes. He has a Felony Warrant for criminal sexual conduct out of Lansing.

Jessica Leigh Sutberry is a white female. She is 35 years old. She stands at 5'3" and weighs about 200 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Sutberry has a Felony Warrant for dangerous drugs out of Lansing.

Nicholas Eugene Huttenlocker is a white male. He is 40 years old. He is 6'1" and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Huttenlocker has a Felony Warrant for assault out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these persons please call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. That's 517-483-7867.