Crime Stoppers: 3 people wanted for felonies

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 03:22 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 06:56 PM EDT

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Three people wanted for felonies are the subjects of this week's Crime Stoppers.

WANTED FOR FELONIES (pictured from left to right):

Isaias Aguilera Ovalle is a Hispanic male. He is 36 years old. He stands at 5'6" and weighs 155 pounds. Ovalle has black hair and brown eyes. He has a Felony Warrant for a probation violation out of Lansing.

Clarence Demetrius Street is a black male. He is 36 years old. He stands at 6'0" and weighs about 180 pounds. Street has black hair and brown eyes. He has a Felony Warrant for criminal sexual conduct out of  Lansing.

Tajah Rose Smith is a black female. She is 20 years old. She is 5'0" and weighs about 157 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Smith has a Felony Warrant for receiving stolen property out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these persons please call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. That's 517-483-7867.

