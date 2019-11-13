Crime Stoppers: 3 requests for information

This week Crime Stoppers is asking for information on three incidents that happened in the community.

Request for Information

Request 1

The Bath Township Police Department is seeking information related to the homicide of 68-year-old Chong Yang. Mr. Yang was shot and killed while hunting in the Rose Lake State Game Area, in Bath Township, on the evening of November 16th, 2018.

The police have not located Mr. Yang’s firearm and other items that were believed to be on his person prior to his death. Those items include a Remington Model 1100 semi-automatic 12 gauge shotgun that had a black stock and forearm as well as a scope. Yang also had a backpack which may contain a traditional Hmong hunting knife, snacks, ropes and other items. If anyone comes across these items or knows their whereabouts, please contact the Bath Township Police Department immediately.

If you were hunting in the Rose Lake State Game Area on November 16, 2018 and have not spoken with law enforcement, please contact the Bath Township Police Department at 517-641-6271 during business hours, or after hours contact the Clinton County Central Dispatch at 989-224-6792.

The family has posted a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Mr. Yang’s death.

The Bath Township Police Department is requesting any information you may have regarding this incident. Please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Request 2

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the larceny of a 22 foot V-Nose trailer which was stolen from Consumers Energy Property at 9295 East Round Lake Round in Victor Township. The trailer was stolen sometime around September 23, 2019 and contained a large amount of tools belonging to PJ Steel Supply Inc. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Request 3

The Lansing Police Department is investigating homicide that occurred during the early morning hours of November 10th, 2019. The incident occurred in the 400 Block of East Michigan Avenue and resulted in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Demetrius Merrill Wright and injury to another individual. The police are looking for any witnesses that may have been present for the incident. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

