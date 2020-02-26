Crime Stoppers: 3 requests to identify, 3 wanted for felonies







This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information identifying three persons and locating three persons wanted for felonies. They are pictured clockwise from upper left:

Request for information 1

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a male subject that has been fraudulently using a stolen credit card at businesses in the Lansing area. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Request for information 2

The Michigan State University Police Department needs help identifying a male

subject involved in a larceny and fraud investigation. If you have any information

regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident, please contact Crime

Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Request for information 3

The Michigan State University Police Department needs help identifying a male

subject involved in a larceny investigation. If you have any information regarding

the identity of this subject, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at

(517) 483- STOP.

Wanted For Felonies

Austin Tyler King

King is a male, Age 22, 5’11”, 130 pounds, brown hair, hazele eyes. He has felony warrants for motor vehicle theft out of Lansing.

Marcus Adam Davis

Davis is a male, Age 29, 5’8”, 150 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. He has a felony warrant for sex assault out of Lansing.

Nathaniel Wade Coney

Coney is a male, Age 26, 6’3″, 290 pounds, red hair, green eyes. He has a felony warrant for receiving stolen property out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP





