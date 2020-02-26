Crime Stoppers: 3 requests to identify, 3 wanted for felonies

This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information identifying three persons and locating three persons wanted for felonies. They are pictured clockwise from upper left:
Request for information 1
The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a male subject that has been fraudulently using a stolen credit card at businesses in the Lansing area. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.
Request for information 2
The Michigan State University Police Department needs help identifying a male
subject involved in a larceny and fraud investigation. If you have any information
regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident, please contact Crime
Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.
Request for information 3
The Michigan State University Police Department needs help identifying a male
subject involved in a larceny investigation. If you have any information regarding
the identity of this subject, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at
(517) 483- STOP.
Wanted For Felonies
Austin Tyler King
King is a male, Age 22, 5’11”, 130 pounds, brown hair, hazele eyes. He has felony warrants for motor vehicle theft out of Lansing.
Marcus Adam Davis
Davis is a male, Age 29, 5’8”, 150 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. He has a felony warrant for sex assault out of Lansing.
Nathaniel Wade Coney
Coney is a male, Age 26, 6’3″, 290 pounds, red hair, green eyes. He has a felony warrant for receiving stolen property out of Lansing.
If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP