Crime Stoppers: 3 requests to identify people wanted for felonies

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week, Crime Stoppers is seeking three individuals wanted for a felony warrant.

Edward Gallimore is 38 years old, 6 feet tall, 225 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a felony warrant for dangerous drugs out of East Lansing.

Deangelo Johnson is 30 years old, 5’9″, 250 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Johnson has a felony warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon out of Lansing.

Shawn Grant is 35 years old, 6’1″, 145 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Grant has a felony warrant for dangerous drugs out of East Lansing.

Crime Stoppers also said Mandi Kenney from the September 23 show has been taken into custody.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- 7867.

Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.