Lawrence Edward Jones III, Courtesy: The Lansing Police Department

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Do you recognize these men? Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in providing information regarding the three cases below.

CASE ONE

Lawrence Edward Jones III has a felony warrant out of Meridian Township for fraud. Jones is a 54-year-old man, standing at 5-foot-9 and weighing around 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Guadalupe Alvarez, Courtesy: The Lansing Police Department

CASE TWO

Guadalupe Alvarez has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing. Alvarez is a 55-year-old man, standing tall at 5-foot-7, weighing around 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Zachary Allan Pierce, Courtesy: The Lansing Police Department

CASE THREE

Zachary Allan Pierce has a felony warrant for interfering with electronic communication out of Lansing. Pierce is a 32-year-old man, standing tall at 5-foot-8, weighing around 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information regarding any of the cases above, please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.