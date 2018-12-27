Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in locating three people wanted for felonies this week.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP

Subjects of This Week’s Crime Stopper:

*** IN CUSTODY *** Todd Leo Katz

Mr. Katz is a white male, Age 58, 5’11”, 216 pounds, Black Hair, Brown Eyes

He has a Felony Warrant for Assault out of Lansing.

Jovan Tajae Gilchrist

Mr. Gilchrist is a black male, Age 21, 6’00”, 160 pounds, Black Hair, Brown Eyes

He has a Felony Warrant for Assault out of Lansing.

Austin Robert Roach

Mr. Roach is a white male, Age 30, 6’01”, 160 pounds, Blonde Hair, Blue Eyes

He has a Felony Warrant for Assault out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP