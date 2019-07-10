Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

Three people wanted for felonies are the subjects of this week’s Crime Stoppers.

WANTED FOR FELONIES (pictured from left to right):

Jason Michael McCombs is a white male. He is 35 years old. He stands at 5’11” and weighs 160 pounds. McCombs has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a Felony Warrant for receiving stolen property out of Lansing.

Londell Jamal Nelson is a black male. He is 23 years old. He stands at 5’9″ and weighs about 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Nelson has a Felony Warrant for Larceny out of Lansing.

Dylan Michael Sebrell is a white male. He is 29 years old. He is 5’9″ and weighs about 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Sebrell has a Felony Warrant for Assault out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these persons please call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. That’s 517-483-7867.