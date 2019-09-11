Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies







Three people wanted for felonies are the subjects of this week’s Crime Stoppers.

WANTED FOR FELONIES (pictured from left to right):

Juanita Marie Edwards

Edwards is a black female. She is 38 years old. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. Edwards has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a Felony Warrant for a weapon offense out of Lansing.

Brieana Shardae Woodruff

Woodruff is a white female. She is 30 years old. She is 5’1″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Woodruff has a Felony Warrant for burglary out of Lansing.

Damon Dion Fuller

Fuller is a black male. He is 41 years old. He is 6’1″ tall and weighs about 270 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Fuller has a Felony Warrant for assault out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these persons please call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. That’s 517-483-7867.