Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

Three people wanted for felonies are the subjects of this week’s Crime Stoppers.

WANTED FOR FELONIES (pictured from left to right):

Chantoyia Patrice Woods

Woods is a black female, Age 32, is 5’ tall, 230 pounds, red hair, brown eyes.

Ms. Woods has a felony warrant for embezzlement out of East Lansing.

Ariel Maurice-Ashar Walker

Walker is a black male, Age 34, 6’4”, 220 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.

Mr. Walker has a felony warrant for burglary out of Lansing.

Franklin Vern Miller

Miller is a white male, Age 46, 5’08”, 175 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.

Mr. Miller has a felony warrant for DUI out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these persons please call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. That’s 517-483-7867.





