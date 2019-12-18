Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

Three people wanted for felonies are the subjects of this week’s Crime Stoppers.
WANTED FOR FELONIES (pictured from left to right):
Chantoyia Patrice Woods
Woods is a black female, Age 32, is 5’ tall, 230 pounds, red hair, brown eyes.
Ms. Woods has a felony warrant for embezzlement out of East Lansing.
Ariel Maurice-Ashar Walker
Walker is a black male, Age 34, 6’4”, 220 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.
Mr. Walker has a felony warrant for burglary out of Lansing.
Franklin Vern Miller
Miller is a white male, Age 46, 5’08”, 175 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.
Mr. Miller has a felony warrant for DUI out of Lansing.
If you have any information concerning these persons please call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. That’s 517-483-7867.