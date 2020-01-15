Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

Three people wanted for felonies are the subjects of this week’s Crime Stoppers.
WANTED FOR FELONIES (pictured from left to right):
Ramon Guadalupe Dehuelbes
Dehuelbes is a white male, age 34, is 5’9″ tall, 135 pounds, black hair, green eyes.
Dehuelbes has a felony warrant for damage to property out of Lansing.
Josue Michel Mesa-Cabello
Mesa-Cabello is a white male, age 35, 5’8”, 210 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.
Mesa-Cabello has a felony warrant for a weapon offense out of Lansing.
Alana Leche Wood
Wood is a black female, age 27, 5’5”, 190 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.
Wood has a felony warrant for embezzlement out of Lansing.
If you have any information concerning these persons please call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. That’s 517-483-7867.