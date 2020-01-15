Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

Three people wanted for felonies are the subjects of this week’s Crime Stoppers.

WANTED FOR FELONIES (pictured from left to right):

Ramon Guadalupe Dehuelbes

Dehuelbes is a white male, age 34, is 5’9″ tall, 135 pounds, black hair, green eyes.

Dehuelbes has a felony warrant for damage to property out of Lansing.

Josue Michel Mesa-Cabello

Mesa-Cabello is a white male, age 35, 5’8”, 210 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.

Mesa-Cabello has a felony warrant for a weapon offense out of Lansing.

Alana Leche Wood

Wood is a black female, age 27, 5’5”, 190 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.

Wood has a felony warrant for embezzlement out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these persons please call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. That’s 517-483-7867.