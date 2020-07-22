Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information locating three persons wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

Wanted For Felonies

Gary Rodgers Moses

Moses is a male, Age 32, 6’2”, 190 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing.

Harry Lewis Jackson

Jackson is a male, age 43, 5’07”, 234 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Jackson has a felony warrant for aggravated assault out of Lansing.

Remi Marquis Lewis

Ross is a male, Age 26, 6’0”, 185 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP