Crime Stoppers: 5 wanted for felonies

This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information locating five persons wanted for felonies. They are pictured clockwise from upper left:
Wanted For Felonies
Marvin Lee Smith
Smith is a male, age 40, 6’1”, 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Mr. Smith has a warrant for a probation violation out of Ingham County Circuit Court.
James Nels Fernandez
Fernandez is a male, age 29, 6’1”, 215 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Mr. Fernandez has a felony warrant for a weapons offense out of Lansing.
Demarcus Earljuan Lane
Lane is a male, age 29, 6’0”, 250 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Mr. Lane has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing.
David Erik Platz
Platz is a male, age 24, 6’1”, 215 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Mr. Platz has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing.
John Lee Davis
Davis is a male, age 29, 6’1”, 215 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Mr. Davis has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing.
If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP