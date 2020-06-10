Crime Stoppers: 5 wanted for felonies

This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information locating five persons wanted for felonies. They are pictured clockwise from upper left:

Wanted For Felonies

Marvin Lee Smith

Smith is a male, age 40, 6’1”, 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Mr. Smith has a warrant for a probation violation out of Ingham County Circuit Court.

James Nels Fernandez

Fernandez is a male, age 29, 6’1”, 215 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Mr. Fernandez has a felony warrant for a weapons offense out of Lansing.

Demarcus Earljuan Lane

Lane is a male, age 29, 6’0”, 250 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Mr. Lane has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing.

David Erik Platz

Platz is a male, age 24, 6’1”, 215 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Mr. Platz has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing.

John Lee Davis

Davis is a male, age 29, 6’1”, 215 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Mr. Davis has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP