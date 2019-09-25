Crime Stoppers: Attempt to identify, 2 wanted for felonies

This week Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a suspect and locating two people wanted for felonies. They are pictured clockwise from upper left:

Attempt to Identify 1

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a subject that broke into a trailer and took lawn equipment from a local Lansing business. The incident occurred on July 15th in the north end of Lansing. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Wanted for a Felony Offense

Lamichael Paul-James Hanna

Hanna is a white male. He’s 21 years old, stands 5’4″ and weighs about 135 pounds. Hanna has brown hair and green eyes. He has a felony warrant for burglary out of Lansing.

Perry Lee Hearne

Hearne is a black male. He’s 60 years old, stands 5’6” and weighs about 150 pounds. Hearne has black hair and brown eyes. He has an assault warrant out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP