Crime Stoppers: Attempt to identify, 2 wanted for felonies

This week Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a suspect and locating two people wanted for felonies. They are pictured clockwise from upper left:

Attempt to Identify 1

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a subject that committed an armed robbery in the 6000 block of South Pennsylvania. The incident occurred on the morning of September 14, 2019. The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a grey or white jacket, black pants, a baseball hat with a do‐rag underneath, and had a chinstrap beard along with other facial hair. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Wanted for a Felony Offense

Kenneth Dale Jackson

Jackson is a white male. He’s 29 years old, stands 6’0″ and weighs about 225 pounds. Jackson has brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a Felony Warrant for larceny out of Lansing.

Willie Lee‐Calvin Brown

Brown is a black male. He’s 29 years old, stands 5’7” and weighs about 145 pounds. Brown has black hair and brown eyes. He has an invasion of privacy warrant out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP