LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is asking for information in two cases, as well help to find a man with a warrant out for assault.

Any and all information regarding any of the cases mentioned below can be brought to Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

CASE ONE:

Do you know these two? Lansing Police are trying to figure out the identities of the men pictured below- as both have been connected to a fraud case that occurred on Feb. 28.

CASE TWO:

Another case being investigated by the LPD involves the theft of Bobcat Skid Steer.

The subject stealing the Skid Steer was caught on video surveillance in the early morning hours of Feb. 19 in the 2400 block of South Cedar Street.

CASE THREE:

Have you seen this man? Lansing Police are looking for 40-year-old Darrnell Lavell Thomas, who has a felony warrant for assault out of the City of Lansing.

Thomas is 6’02”, weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.