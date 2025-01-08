LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week on Crime Stoppers, law enforcement needs your help locating two people wanted on warrants and finding some people who stole a car in Lansing.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP. You can remain anonymous.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can receive up to a $1,000 award.

Vehicle theft

The Lansing Police Department is asking for any information that could identify two people who stole a vehicle from the 5700 block of S Cedar St. on Jan. 3, 2025. They arrived in a black Kia. One of the suspects had a large red braid on their head and was wearing a black hoodie with a colorful graphic on the back.

Jeffrey Wade Wilson

Jeffrey Wade Wilson, 66, is wanted for assault with a weapon out of Lansing. he is 6’1″ and 180 lbs., bald, and has blue eyes.

Timothy Ryan Galbraith

Timothy Ryan Galbraith, 45, is wanted for assault out of Lansing. He is 6′, and 230 lbs., with blond hair and hazel eyes.