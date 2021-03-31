Crime Stoppers: Lansing Police looking for two wanted suspects

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for two wanted subjects.
First Case
William Alexander Green.
Male, Age 28, 5’10”, 145 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes.
Mr. Green has a warrant for a weapons offense out of Lansing,
Michigan.
——————————————————————————————————
Michael Branden Ayers-Ellis
Male, Age 34, 5’09”, 150 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes
Mr. Ayers-Ellis has a warrant for burglary out of the City of
Lansing, Michigan.
——————————————————————————————————
If you have any information regarding these suspects, please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867. Calling is totally anonymous.