Crime Stoppers: Lansing police seek help finding two wanted subjects

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Lansing Police Department needs help finding two wanted subjects for burglary out of the city of Lansing.

CASE ONE: 39-year-old James Thomas Rocha has a warrant for burglary out of the City of Lansing. Rocha is 5’11” and weighs 240 pounds. Police describe him with brown hair and brown eyes.

CASE TWO: 25-year-old Khari Dajon Jones also has a warrant for burglary out of the City of Lansing. Jones is described to have black hair and brown eyes. He’s 6’00” and weighs 197 pounds.

