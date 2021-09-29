CRIME STOPPERS: LPD looking for suspected car thief, double homicide suspect still missing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking the public for assistance in two cases this week. The LPD is investigating a vehicle theft and one man is wanted for homicide out of Lansing.

CASE ONE:

The LPD is investigating a vehicle theft that took place on September 2, 2021. Video shows an unknown subject leaving a vehicle in a parking lot on the north side of Lansing. If you have any information regarding the identity of the subject you can contact Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.







CASE TWO:

The LPD is searching for a man with a warrant for homicide out of the City of Lansing.

The subject is Brion James Reynolds, 23, is 5’0″ and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Reynolds’ location, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

Remember, you can always remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers doesn’t need your name, just information.