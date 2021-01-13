Crime Stoppers needs your help finding people involved in larcenies and a theft

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Crime Stoppers this week needs your help finding information on people involved in three separate instances of larceny, theft and another larceny.

Case one:

The Lansing Police Department is investigating the larceny of air compressors from gas stations. The subjects are described as white males, approximately 6’0” tall, and with medium builds. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject,please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Case two:

The Lansing Police Department is investigating multiple thefts of packages from apartment buildings in downtown Lansing. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Case three:

Lansing Police are looking for a male, Age 38, 5’06”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Mr. Rodebaugh has a felony warrant for larceny out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.