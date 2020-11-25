Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying suspects involved in robbery, theft and homicide

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in identifying suspects involved in three separate crimes; a robbery, a catalytic converter theft and a homicide.

The robbery

The Lansing Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at a business on

the 6800 block of South Cedar Street.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours of November 13, 2020.

Police are trying to identify a male and a female involved in the incident, which left a store employee injured.

The subjects are described as a black male, possibly in his 50s and approximately 6’0” tall, and a black female possibly in her 40s, and approximately 5’10” tall.

They left the scene in a small dark gray four-door sedan.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP / Call (517) 483-7867

Theft

The Lansing Police Department is investigating acatalytic converter theft which occurred

on the 500 block of Cherry Street. The vehicle pictured is connected to that theft. If you

have any information regarding the owner, or the location of this vehicle, please contact

Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP

Homicide

The Lansing Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred during the

evening hours of November 9, on the 300 block of South Holmes Street. The suspects

fled the scene in the pictured vehicle. If you have any information regarding the identity

of the owner, or the location of the vehicle, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-

STOP / Call (517) 483-7867