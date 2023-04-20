LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Thursday morning marked the annual Crime Stoppers breakfast, where the non-profit discussed 2022 as a whole.

A panel was held that addressed the connection between domestic violence and sexual assault, as well as crime and drug use.

Both the Tri-County Metro Narcotics Squad and the Lansing Community College’s Police Academy attended the event.

“Well, We like to think it keeps our community safe,” said Earnest West, the Board President for Crime-Stoppers of Mid-Michigan. “This year we’ve cleared nearly 90% of all the phones that were shown on our program- almost 80 individuals just in Lansing.”

In the past 30 years, Crime Stoppers highlighted more than 1,000 wanted subjects in the past 30 years.