Crime Stoppers of Mid Michigan captures nearly 80 percent of wanted fugitives

In 2019, 103 fugitives were featured on the weekly WLNS Crime Stoppers report and with 573 tips received, 81 of them were safely picked up to make our community safer.

Crime Stoppers of Mid Michigan was founded in 1989. The non profit community organization that raises funds for rewards that encourage citizen witnesses to call an anonymous tip line which helps officers in the Mid Michigan area.

The goal of the program between the community, media and law enforcement is to create a safer place to live and work. The Crime Stoppers of Mid Michigan tip line is (517) 483-STOP.