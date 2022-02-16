LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in two cases this week, both regarding requests for information.

CASE ONE

Lansing Police are asking if you can help identify a subject involved in a shooting on the 3400 block of South Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

The incident occurred during the early evening hours of Feb. 6. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

David Kesslet

CASE TWO

On Oct. 6th, 2020 the Lansing Police Department arrived at the 3600 block of Donald Street following reports of a shooting.

Officers found 31-year-old David Kessler lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Kessler was taken to a local hospital and was eventually pronounced dead.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.