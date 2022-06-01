LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department (LPD) is asking for your help in a May assault and finding three people who are wanted with felony warrants.

CASE ONE:

LPD is asking for help with an assault investigation.

The assault took place during the afternoon on May 1 in the 300 block of East Hodge Ave.

The accused is described as a Black woman, approximately 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighing around 190 pounds.

CASE TWO:

Dequarai Dominique Charles, 35, is wanted for felony assault out of Lansing.

Charles has black hair and brown eyes, weighing around 160 pounds and standing 5-feet 8-inches tall.

CASE THREE:

Thomas Jerry Davison, 32, is wanted for felony assault out of Lansing.

Davison has brown hair and brown eyes, standing at 5-feet 9-inches tall, and weighing around 145 pounds.

CASE FOUR:

Steven Tyler Neal, 22, is wanted for felony sexual assault out of Lansing.

Neal is 6-feet 4-inches tall, weighing around 300 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on any of the cases mentioned above, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.