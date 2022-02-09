LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in four cases this week, one homicide case, and three men are wanted for felony warrants.

CASE ONE:

Police are investigating a murder that took place on November 11, 2020. Police arrived to a home on Marion Ave and discovered 22-year-old Kevin Andrew “Reese” Adams shot dead in the roadway. If you have any information on this homicide please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE TWO:

Dakota Chase Garcia, 18, is wanted for armed robbery, weapon possession, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm out of Eaton County. He has brown hair, hazel eyes is 165 pounds and 5 feet 9 inches tall. The police did not provide a photo.

CASE THREE:

Joshua James Eisenmann, 21, is wanted for assault out of Lansing. He is 150 pounds and 6 feet 1 inch tall with black hair and brown eyes.

CASE FOUR:

Justin Dewayne Morris, 33, is wanted for kidnapping out of Lansing. He is 170 pounds, 5 feet 8 inches tall with red hair and blue eyes.