LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing and Michigan State University Police Departments are asking for help in five cases this week, including a shooting.

CASE ONE:

The MSU Police are asking anyone with information on the person pictured below to call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP. MSU Police said the individual was related to an incident that took place at 1855 Place between March 5-7, but did not specify what the incident was.

CASE TWO:

The Lansing Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect that allegedly committed an assault on the 3400 block of South Waverly Rd. on March 12. If you have any information regarding this suspect, you can call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE THREE:

The Lansing Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect that was allegedly involved in a shooting that took place on the 1300 block of East Malcolm X around 8:15 p.m. on March 21. If anyone has information regarding the suspect, you can call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE FOUR:

Alfonso Hernandez, 28, has a warrant for kidnapping out of Lansing. He is 6-foot-3, 320 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

CASE FIVE

Evan Mitchell Silvis, 30, has a warrant for assault out of Lansing. He is 6-foot-1, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.