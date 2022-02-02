Crime Stoppers: Police asking for help locating three wanted men

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help locating three men who are wanted for separate offenses.

CASE ONE:

Gilbert Charles Carter, 29, has a warrant for assault out of Lansing. He is five feet six inches tall, 183 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

CASE TWO:

Shane Curtis Neuman, 31, has a warrant for intimidation out of Lansing. He is five feet eight inches tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

CASE THREE:

William David Roper, 29, is wanted for assault out of Lansing. Roper is five feet five inches tall, 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding these subjects, you can call Crime Stoppers at (517)-483-7867