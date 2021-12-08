Crime Stoppers: Police need help in fraud, homicide, and assault cases

LANISNG, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking the public for help in three cases this week. One fraud case, one homicide case and one aggravated assault case.

CASE ONE:

The Lansing Police Department is investigating a fraud and illegal credit card use case that took place on November 12 on the east side of Lansing. If you have any information regarding the identity of the subject below, you can call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

CASE TWO:

The Lansing Police Department is requesting help in identifying a man related to a homicide investigation. The incident took place on Lyncott Drive and Kendon Drive on October 22. If you have any information regarding the subject pictured below, you can call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

CASE THREE:

The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in locating Eric Deshawn Pettway, 43, of Lansing. Pettway is 5’10”, 205 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a warrant for aggravated assault out of Lansing. information regarding the subject pictured below, you can call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.