Crime Stoppers: Police need help in larceny, homicide, armed robbery, assault cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mid-Michigan police departments are asking for help in four cases this week, and you can find a full breakdown of those below:

CASE ONE:

The Williamston Police are asking for help identifying a subject and vehicle related to the larceny of a debit card that took place on January 6, 2022. The card was used four times for a total of $1,200. If you have any information on the subject or the vehicle, you can call Crime Stoppers at (517)-483-STOP.

CASE TWO:

The Lansing Police Department is asking for help investigating a 2017 homicide that took place in the early morning hours of Oct. 22, 2017. Police responded to a car accident on the 600 block of West Lapeer St. Officers and found 33-year-old shooting victim Diamond Darnell Wallace.

Wallace was pronounced dead at a hospital. If you have any information on this case you can call Crime Stoppers at (517)-483-STOP.

CASE THREE:

The Lansing Police Department is asking for help identifying a subject who allegedly committed several armed robberies in Lansing over the last two months. If you have any information on the subject, you can call Crime Stoppers at (517)-483-STOP.

CASE FOUR: Stephen Luis Romero, 31 has a warrant for assault out of Lansing. Romero is 5’11”, 198 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

